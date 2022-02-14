Grasim Q3 profit up 26%

Mumbai

Grasim Industries Ltd of the Aditya Birla Group reported consolidated net profit for the third quarter grew 26% YoY to ₹1,746 crore backed by better performance. Consolidated revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 grew 16% YoY to ₹24,402 crore. Standalone revenue for Q3FY22 jumped 56% to ₹5,785 crore and net profit at ₹522 crore was up 46%, on a YoY basis. The company said the third quarter witnessed the commissioning of various ongoing capex projects in both the VSF and Chemical business. “The 300TPD line of the VSF brownfield expansion (out of total 600 TPD) at Vilayat commissioned in November 2021 is operating at full capacity, the balance 300TPD has also been successfully commissioned on 12 February 2022,” it said in a filing. In the Chlor-alkali business, BB Puram (phase-1) plant of 26KTPA was successfully commissioned in December 21, and the balance (47KTPA) is expected to be commissioned in Q1FY23. The Rehla plant of 91KTPA and the Chloromethane plant of 55KTPA at Vilayat (Gujarat) was also commissioned in Q3FY22, the company said.