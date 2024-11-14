 />
Grasim Q2 PAT drops 66% to ₹390 crore

Published - November 14, 2024 09:56 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
The company’s consolidated revenue stood at ₹33,563 crore, up 11% Year on Year (YoY)

Grasim Industries Ltd. of the Aditya Birla Group for the second quarter reported 66% fall in consolidated net profit at ₹390 crore as compared with ₹1,164 crore in the year ago period.

The company’s consolidated revenue stood at ₹33,563 crore, up 11% Year on Year (YoY); driven by the superior performance of Financial Services, Cellulosic Staple Fibre and Specialty Chemicals businesses. 

Consolidated EBITDA declined by 10% at ₹4,042 crore as a result of lower profitability in the Cement business and initial investments in the Paints business under brand ‘Birla Opus’, the company said.

“The results are in line with our plan to build a strong consumer-facing business. Further, higher interest and depreciation charges on account of investments in the Building Materials and Renewables businesses has led to lower Profit After Tax,” the company added. 

