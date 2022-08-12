Grasim Q1 net profit rises 16% to ₹1,933 crore

Revenue increases 41% to ₹28,042 crore

Special Correspondent Mumbai
August 12, 2022 21:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The company said its VSF business reported a sales volume of 1,97,000 tonnes in Q1FY23, up 76% YoY. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Grasim Industries Ltd. reported consolidated profit after tax for the first quarter rose 16% to ₹1,933 crore. Consolidated revenue at ₹28,042 crore increased by 41%. . The company reported its highest-ever consolidated EBITDA at ₹5,233 crore up 10% YoY.

Standalone quarterly revenue grew 93% to ₹7,253 crore while standalone profit climbed 68% to ₹809 crore.

The company said its VSF business reported a sales volume of 1,97,000 tonnes in Q1FY23, up 76% YoY. The chlor-alkali and textiles businesses reported the highest-ever quarterly EBITDA and the advanced material business reported volume growth of 35% YoY. The company on a standalone basis continues at zero net debt and during FY23 it would have a capex of ₹6,720 crore, including ₹3,542 crore for the paints business.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app