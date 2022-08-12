Business

Grasim Q1 net profit rises 16% to ₹1,933 crore

Grasim Industries Ltd. reported consolidated profit after tax for the first quarter rose 16% to ₹1,933 crore. Consolidated revenue at ₹28,042 crore increased by 41%. . The company reported its highest-ever consolidated EBITDA at ₹5,233 crore up 10% YoY.

Standalone quarterly revenue grew 93% to ₹7,253 crore while standalone profit climbed 68% to ₹809 crore.

The company said its VSF business reported a sales volume of 1,97,000 tonnes in Q1FY23, up 76% YoY. The chlor-alkali and textiles businesses reported the highest-ever quarterly EBITDA and the advanced material business reported volume growth of 35% YoY. The company on a standalone basis continues at zero net debt and during FY23 it would have a capex of ₹6,720 crore, including ₹3,542 crore for the paints business.


