Grasim Q1 net profit declines 67% to ₹621 cr.

Revenue down by more than a third

Grasim Industries Ltd. said first-quarter consolidated net profit declined 67% to ₹621 crore. Revenue from operations dropped 32% to ₹13,621 crore.

“The results should be seen in light of the unprecedented disruption in economic activities due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown in all the major markets during the quarter and the resultant demand and supply chain disruptions,” the company said

Board nod for capex

For the current year, the board has approved capital expenditure worth ₹1,615 crore, considering the temporary disruption in earnings. Grasim said it had initiated various measures to optimise operations across plants, reduce fixed costs and conserve cash as part of its comprehensive business continuity plan.

“The company continues to maintain a very comfortable level of liquidity to navigate an uncertain business environment,” it said.

Grasim said with its inherent financial strength, operational excellence, and diverse product portfolio (cement, financial services, viscose and chemicals), it is well poised to withstand temporary disruptions and sustain leadership position.