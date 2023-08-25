HamberMenu
Grasim eyes number two position in decorative paints, says Birla

August 25, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Kumar Mangalam Birla

Kumar Mangalam Birla | Photo Credit: File photo

Grasim Industries Ltd., a part of the Aditya Birla Group which recently entered into the paints business, aims to be the number two player in the decorative paints industry in the country, chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla told shareholders at the company’s 76th AGM here.

“Your company has embarked on a transformational growth phase with the incubation of two new high-potential growth engines — Paints and B2B e-commerce for building materials,” Mr. Birla said.  

“In the paints business, the project work is progressing as per plans at all the six sites and commissioning of plants will start in phases from Q4FY24<” he said. “The state-of-the-art R&D facility is fully operational. Your company aims to be a strong Number 2 player in the decorative paints industry,” he added.  

“The B2B e-commerce business for building materials ’Birla Pivot’, is now operational and catering to customers in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Delhi. This initiative aligns seamlessly with the government’s goals for Digital India and the empowerment of MSMEs,” he added.

Mr. Birla said in FY23, Grasim executed its largest ever capital expenditure investing ₹4,307 crore, including ₹1,979 crore toward the paints business. “While our established businesses are set to consolidate their leadership positions, our newly-identified growth engines are poised to create a powerful impact,” he said.

“As we look ahead and beyond the near term, we see strong growth opportunities in our existing core viscose and chemicals businesses, with a focus on specialty products. The new-high growth businesses of paints and B2B e-commerce will present a fresh canvas of opportunities to further strengthen our footprint and create sustained value,” he added.

