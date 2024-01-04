ADVERTISEMENT

Grasim announces ₹4,000 crore rights issue

January 04, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Grasim Industries Ltd. of the Aditya Birla Group has announced a rights issue of 2,20,73,935 equity shares of the company to raise ₹3,999.80 crore.

Shares are priced at ₹1,812 each (including a premium of ₹1,810 per rights equity share).

The issue will open on Wednesday, 17th January 2024 and will close on Monday, 29th January 2024.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The rights entitlement ratio is 6 rights equity shares for every 179 fully paid-up equity share of the company held by the eligible equity shareholders, the company said in a filing with exchanges.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US