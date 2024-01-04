Grasim announces ₹4,000 crore rights issue

January 04, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MUMBAI

Grasim Industries Ltd. of the Aditya Birla Group has announced a rights issue of 2,20,73,935 equity shares of the company to raise ₹3,999.80 crore.

Shares are priced at ₹1,812 each (including a premium of ₹1,810 per rights equity share).

The issue will open on Wednesday, 17th January 2024 and will close on Monday, 29th January 2024.

The rights entitlement ratio is 6 rights equity shares for every 179 fully paid-up equity share of the company held by the eligible equity shareholders, the company said in a filing with exchanges.