Graphite India to buy 31% stake in Godi for ₹50 crore

December 05, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Graphite electrodes maker Graphite India is investing ₹50 crore to acquire a 31% stake in Hyderabad-based Godi India, which is engaged in advanced chemistry R&D to support manufacturing of sustainable batteries for EVs and supercapacitor-based energy storage systems.

It is part of a strategy to diversify into advanced battery and energy storage systems technologies, Executive Director Ashutosh Dixit said, in a release on signing of a definitive transaction for the ₹50 crore investment in compulsory convertible preference shares of Godi that on a fully diluted basis will provide a 31% holding.

In addition to high power density lithium-ion batteries, venture capital fund Blue Ashva Capital-backed Godi has technical expertise in advanced technologies such as sodium ion and solid state batteries. Godi is leading the development of lithium ion, sodium ion and solid-state batteries for EVs and consumer electronics for Indian and global markets, Graphite said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our battery product applications focus on the high growth, dynamic EV and consumer electronics markets. Godi India has also developed supercapacitors for a wide range of regenerative energy storage systems for industries, including automobiles, trains, telecom towers and power transmission grids, founder and director Mahesh Godi said.

Significant growth in EV sales and an increasing demand for energy storage systems are underpinning the attractive industry dynamics for production of battery cells and supercapacitors. Godi is strategically positioned to capitalise on this opportunity, Graphite said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.