Granules unit gets 6 observations after U.S. FDA inspection

Drugmaker Granules India’s finished dosages (FDs) and pharmaceutical formulation intermediates manufacturing facility in Gagillapur, Hyderabad, has been issued six observations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) after an inspection.

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. FDA inspection, from August 26 to September 6, covered both Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) and Pre-Approval Inspection (PAI) processes, Granules said in a filing on September 7.

It is “committed to addressing the observations promptly and will submit response to the U.S. FDA within the stipulated timeframe. The Gagillapur facility continues to play a vital role in the company’s global operations, ensuring the supply of high-quality pharmaceutical products to markets worldwide,” the company said.

On Monday, Granules shares closed 3.12% lower at ₹666.40 apiece on the BSE.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.