Granules Q2 revenue rises 3%, net slumps 30% 

November 09, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Drugmaker Granules India reported consolidated net profit declined nearly 30% to ₹102 crore for the September quarter compared with ₹145 crore in the year-earlier period.

Total income increased 3% to ₹1,191 crore (₹1,155.5 crore) on the back of improved sales in the U.S. “Volume growth YoY was higher as compared to the value growth. Sales in the U.S. region grew well, partially offset by the decline in the LATAM and European regions,” the company said.

Active pharmaceuticals ingredients (API), pharmaceutical formulation intermediates (PFI) and finished dosages, the three main business segments of the company, contributed 25%, 12% and 62% of revenue from operations ₹1,189 crore (₹1,150 crore) respectively during the second quarter.

“We are enhancing systems and IT security. EBITDA and PAT numbers this quarter are better as compared to Q1 which were significantly impacted by IT incident,” chairman and managing director Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said, referring to the May 24 information security incident that affected some of the Group’s IT assets. A ransomware group had claimed responsibility for the breach.

The company is also investing in capability and capacity building in terms of capex, manpower, R&D and ERM which will yield results in short to medium term, he said. On Thursday, Granules shares rose 3.31% at ₹370.05 apiece on the BSE.

