Granules Q2 net surges 80%

Opportunities in Paracetamol likely to continue: CMD  

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 20, 2022 20:14 IST

Granules India reported consolidated net profit increased 80% to ₹145.09 crore for the quarter ended September from ₹80.67 crore in the year earlier period.

The increase came on the back of revenue from operations of the drugmaker rising 30% to ₹1,150.73 crore (₹888 crore). Active pharmaceuticals ingredients (APIs), pharmaceutical formulation intermediates (PFI), and finished dosages contributed 29%, 20% and 51% of the revenue from operations respectively.

Revenue share from the U.S. increased to 57.8% as against 53.8% in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

CMD Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said opportunities in Paracetamol were likely to continue and the expansion strategy in Europe was likely to yield bigger turnover and EBITDA in future. The performance for the quarter was a combination of the company’s focus on supply reliability, customer satisfaction and ability to respond and cater to higher demand with a short turnaround time, he added.

