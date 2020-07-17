Granules Q1 net jumps 34% to ₹111.4 crore

Drugmaker Granules India has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹111.44 crore for the quarter ended June 30, an increase of 34% from the year-earlier period.
Revenue from operations at ₹735.59 crore was 24% higher, while total income increased 24.13% to ₹741.22 crore.
Operational excellence, a vigilant watch over margins through optimisation of the product mix, increased capacities and optimal capacity utilisation contributed to the performance, CMD Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said. North America and Europe markets contributed to 71% of revenues.
“Our long-term investments in backward and forward integration from APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients) to FDs (finished dosages) are delivering expected results as demonstrated by new product launches and increase in market share of our existing products,” he said in a release.
The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.25 per equity share of ₹1 each.
Granules India shares advanced 7.36% to close at ₹264.05 apiece on the BSE on Friday.
On the voluntarily recall of diabetes drug Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release tablets USP, 750 mg, in the U.S. market, initiated by wholly owned subsidiary Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc. recently, the release said a provision of a little over ₹15 crore ($2 million) has been made during the quarter towards the impact.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath