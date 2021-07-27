Granules posts higher net, income in Q1, declares interim

HYDERABAD

27 July 2021 22:55 IST

Drugmaker Granules India has posted ₹120 crore in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June, an 8% increase compared with the ₹111 crore of the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Income from operations at ₹850 crore (₹736 crore) was 16% higher year-on-year and came amid challenges faced by shortage of raw materials, lower utilisation capacities, especially in paracetamol and logistic disruptions. Non receipt of MEIS benefit also impacted the total income. The company said the growth was driven by new launches and increased market share for existing products.

CMD Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said the quarter was full of learnings and challenges both in terms of business and battling the pandemic.

“Business was temporarily impacted and actions were taken to get it back on track. We are focusing on making our growth strategy more robust while taking a hard look on our product pipeline which is our growth engine,” he said.

The company in a release said Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFI) segment grew 25% YoY, while Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) and Finished Dosage (FD) segments grew 5% and 18% respectively YoY in terms of value.

Interim dividend

The company has declared a first interim dividend of ₹0.25 per equity share of ₹1 each.