HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Granules plant gets 3 observations after U.S. FDA inspection

January 14, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Granules facility in Gagillapur, Hyderabad has received three observations on completion of an inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA).

“The Gagillapur facility has completed the U.S. FDA’s pre-approval inspection (PAI) from January 9-13 with three observations. The company will respond to the observations within the stipulated time period,” Granules said in a filing with the stock exchange on Saturday. The facility manufactures finished dosages (FDs) and pharmaceutical formulation intermediates (PFIs), it said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.