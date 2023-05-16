ADVERTISEMENT

Granules net rises 8% on higher revenue in Q4 

May 16, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Granules India reported consolidated net profit increased almost 8% for the March quarter to ₹119.60 crore from the year-earlier period.

The net profit came on a 16% increase in total income to ₹1,198.87 crore (₹1,033.93 crore) primarily driven by higher sales in key geographies, including the U.S. and Europe. Revenue share from the U.S. rose to 54% from 48% in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

For 2022-23, net profit rose 25% to ₹516.59 (₹412.76 crore), while total income increased 20% to ₹4,525.69 crore (₹3,782.52 crore). The revenue growth is despite the “price erosion challenges in our key geographies, including the U.S.,” CMD Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said. The company said higher interest rates impacted the improvement in PAT margin.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The company declared a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share (face value of ₹1 each) for the fiscal. On Tuesday, Granules shares declined 1.66% to close at ₹288 on the BSE.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US