Granules net rises 8% on higher revenue in Q4 

May 16, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Drugmaker Granules India reported consolidated net profit increased almost 8% for the March quarter to ₹119.60 crore from the year-earlier period.

The net profit came on a 16% increase in total income to ₹1,198.87 crore (₹1,033.93 crore) primarily driven by higher sales in key geographies, including the U.S. and Europe. Revenue share from the U.S. rose to 54% from 48% in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

For 2022-23, net profit rose 25% to ₹516.59 (₹412.76 crore), while total income increased 20% to ₹4,525.69 crore (₹3,782.52 crore). The revenue growth is despite the “price erosion challenges in our key geographies, including the U.S.,” CMD Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said. The company said higher interest rates impacted the improvement in PAT margin.

The company declared a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share (face value of ₹1 each) for the fiscal. On Tuesday, Granules shares declined 1.66% to close at ₹288 on the BSE.