HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Granules net rises 8% on higher revenue in Q4 

May 16, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Granules India reported consolidated net profit increased almost 8% for the March quarter to ₹119.60 crore from the year-earlier period.

The net profit came on a 16% increase in total income to ₹1,198.87 crore (₹1,033.93 crore) primarily driven by higher sales in key geographies, including the U.S. and Europe. Revenue share from the U.S. rose to 54% from 48% in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

For 2022-23, net profit rose 25% to ₹516.59 (₹412.76 crore), while total income increased 20% to ₹4,525.69 crore (₹3,782.52 crore). The revenue growth is despite the “price erosion challenges in our key geographies, including the U.S.,” CMD Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said. The company said higher interest rates impacted the improvement in PAT margin.

The company declared a final dividend of ₹1.50 per share (face value of ₹1 each) for the fiscal. On Tuesday, Granules shares declined 1.66% to close at ₹288 on the BSE.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.