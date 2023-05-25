HamberMenu
Granules hit by IT security incident, drugmaker isolates impacted IT assets

Matter is being investigated with utmost priority, says the company

May 25, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Granules has been hit by an information-security incident following which the drugmaker said it isolated the impacted IT assets.

The matter is being investigated with “utmost priority and appropriate containment and remediation actions are being taken in a controlled manner to address the incident,” the company said in regulatory filing on Thursday.

It said “please be informed that an information-security incident has occurred at the company and the impacted IT assets have been isolated,” but did not elaborate on the incident. The company’s shares closed at 2.10% lower at ₹273.05 each on the BSE.

Granules joins Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, which in March had reported an information security incident resulting in breach of certain file systems and the theft of certain company data and personal data, for which a ransomware group had claimed responsibility. In 2020 , Dr. Reddy’s faced a ransomware attack and Lupin an information-security incident.

