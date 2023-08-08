Granules gets U.S. FDA nod for second ANDA for hypertension drug copy

August 08, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Drugmaker Granules India has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval for the second abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) it had filed for hypertension drug Metoprolol Succinate ER Tablets 25/50/100/200 mg.

The company had filed two ANDAs for the same product with different technologies. This is the second ANDA approval for Metoprolol Succinate ER tablets that are therapeutically equivalent to reference listed drug Toprol- XL, ER tablets of Sequel Therapeutics, Granules said in a release on Tuesday.

In June, announcing the U.S. FDA approval for the first ANDA, the company said Metoprolol Succinate ER tablets were indicated to lower blood pressure and the annual U.S. market for the product was about $321 million. Granules’ shares closed less than 1% higher at ₹322.85 apiece on the BSE.