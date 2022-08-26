Granules gets U.S. FDA nod for copy of Mucinex D

ADVERTISEMENT

Drugmaker Granules India has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for its ANDA (abbreviated new drug application) for Guaifenesin and Pseudoephedrine Hydrochloride Extended-Release tablets 600 mg/60 mg and 1,200 mg/120 mg (OTC).

The approved product is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug product, Mucinex D ER Tablets, 600 mg/60 mg and 1,200 mg/120 mg, of RB Health (US) LLC. The Mucinex D brand and store brands had combined U.S. sales of approximately $71 million MAT for the most recent 12 months, the company said in a release on Friday.

A combination drug, Guaifenesin and Pseudoephedrine Hydrochloride ER Tablets are used to loosen phlegm and thin bronchial secretions to rid the bronchial passageways of bothersome mucus; temporarily relieve nasal congestion due to common cold, hay fever, upper respiratory allergies; promote nasal and/or sinus drainage as well as temporarily relieve sinus congestion and pressure. Granules said it now has 51 ANDA approvals from the U.S. FDA (49 final and 2 tentative approvals).

VAI from regulator

Separately, in a filing to the stock exchanges, the company said wholly owned subsidiary Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (GPI), has received a communication from the U.S FDA classifying an inspection, conducted recently, as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI).

The VAI classification indicates that the U.S. FDA will not take or recommend regulatory or enforcement action because the observations do not meet the threshold for action at this time. The company had in July said that the regulator, following inspection of GPI facility in Virginia, had issued Form 483 with six observations. Granules India shares closed flat with a gain on less than 1% at ₹308 apiece.