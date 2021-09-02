Granules gets DRDO licence for 2-DG

Granules India has received licence from the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture and market 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG). Developed by DRDO, 2-DG has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India for emergency use as adjunct therapy in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients. Granules said it is working closely with DRDO to unveil the product in the country at the earliest.