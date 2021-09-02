Business

Granules gets DRDO licence for 2-DG

Granules India has received licence from the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) to manufacture and market 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG). Developed by DRDO, 2-DG has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India for emergency use as adjunct therapy in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients. Granules said it is working closely with DRDO to unveil the product in the country at the earliest.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 3, 2021 12:15:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/granules-gets-drdo-licence-for-2-dg/article36261712.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY