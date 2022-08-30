Granules’ generic product gets U.S. FDA nod

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
August 30, 2022 19:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Granules India has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) approval for its abbreviated new drug application related to Loperamide Hydrochloride and Simethicone Tablets 2 mg/125 mg (OTC).

The approved product is bioequivalent to the reference listed drug, Imodium Multi-Symptom Relief Tablets, 2 mg/125 mg, of Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., McNeil Consumer Healthcare Division. The Imodium Multi-Symptom Relief and store brands had combined U.S. sales of approximately $60 million MAT for the most recent 12 months, Granules said on Tuesday.

Loperamide Hydrochloride and Simethicone tablets are indicated to relieve symptoms of diarrhoea plus bloating, pressure and cramps, commonly referred to as gas, the drugmaker said. Granules now have 52 ANDA approvals from U.S. FDA (50 final and 2 tentative approvals).

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app