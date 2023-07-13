Granules facility in Hyderabad gets EIR from U.S. FDA

July 13, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) has issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for drugmaker Granules India’s Gagillapur facility in Hyderabad.

The facility, which manufactures finished dosages (FDs) and Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFIs), was inspected by the U.S. FDA as a part of a pre-approval inspection (PAI) in January 2023, which resulted in three observations. The company responded to these observations within the stipulated period, Granules said announcing the EIR. On Thursday, the company’s shares closed 2.06% lower at ₹302.35 each on the BSE.