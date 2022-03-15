Granules arm receives EIR post U.S. FDA audit

Drugmaker Granules on Tuesday said wholly owned U.S. subsidiary Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc (GPI) facility, in Virginia, has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The facility was inspected, by the U.S. FDA, from January 24-28 for two of its product applications filed. There were three minor observations during the inspection and GPI addressed the observations in the stipulated time period, Granules said in a release. “We are glad to have completed yet another audit after successfully addressing minor observations. This is the sixth successful USFDA audit for this facility,” said GPI executive director Priyanka Chigurupati.