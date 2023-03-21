HamberMenu
Granules arm completes U.S. FDA audit

March 21, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Drugmaker Granules India’s step-down subsidiary Granules Consumer Health Inc. (GCH) has completed an audit by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) with zero observations.

The audit, of the firm’s packaging site in Manassas, was a pre-approval inspection for three products filed from the facility. It was inspected from March 15-20. “The packaging site strengthens our proposition to control the value chain and provides us with the agility needed in a very dynamic OTC space,” said Priyanka Chigurupati, Executive- Director, Granules USA Inc and Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

GCH is a private-label OTC provider and its packaging facility will enable it to service leading retailers more effectively. The packaging facility in Manassas, Virginia, is spread over 79,000 sq ft and has several packaging suites to service customer needs. The company said GCH was established in 2014 to offer OTC generics, the company said.

On Tuesday, Granules India shares closed 2.29% higher at ₹288.30 apiece on BSE.

