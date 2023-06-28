GQG, other foreign investors pour in $1 bn in Adani firms

June 28, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - New Delhi

U.S.-based boutique investment firm GQG Partners and other foreign investors have bought close to $1 billion worth additional stakes in Adani group companies as billionaire Gautam Adani continues to rebuild market confidence since being hit by a damning report of a U.S. short seller.

The investors bought 18 million, or 1.6%, from the Adani family in the group's flagship Adani Enterprises Ltd. in a single block trade. In the renewable energy firm Adani Green Energy, a total of 35.2 million shares, or 2.2%, changed hands, sources aware of the matter said.

Stock market data showed large block trades in both companies in early Wednesday trading.

The sources said foreign investors have purchased promoter stakes worth $500 million in each of the two companies.

GQG Partners has been ramping up its investment in the conglomerate ever since Hindenburg Research in a report alleged accounting fraud and stock price manipulation at the Group, triggering a stock market rout that had erased about $150 billion in its market value at its lowest point.

Adani Group has denied all allegations by Hindenburg and is plotting a comeback strategy that includes recasting its ambitions, scrapping acquisitions, pre-paying debt to address concerns about its cash flows and borrowings, and scaling back its pace of spending on new projects.

In March, promoters sold stakes worth ₹15,446 crore ($1.87 billion) in four group companies to GQG Partners. GQG ramped up that investment with an additional purchase of shares worth $400-500 million in May.

GQG investments anchored the Adani group's recovery from the losses sparked by Hindenburg, though all 10 companies are still trading below the levels before the January 24 report.

The sources said the block trade in Adani Enterprises was transacted at ₹2,300, a premium to its closing price of ₹2,281.75 on the BSE on Tuesday. For Adani Green, the trades were priced at ₹920 to ₹924.75, a discount to Tuesday's closing price of ₹959.90.

On Wednesday, Adani Enterprises closed 5.3% higher at ₹2,403.65 but Adani Green fell as much as 6.8% before erasing most of its losses to trade 0.16% lower at ₹958.40.

Of the $1.87 billion that GQG first invested on March 2, $1 billion was in Adani Enterprises ($ 640 million) and Adani Green Energy Ltd. ($330 million).

Later, it also did some open market purchase in the group companies in the following months.

While the previous purchase was at ₹1,410 per share in Adani Enterprises, Wednesday's acquisition was at ₹2,300, they said. GQG now holds 4.96% in the company worth ₹13,600 crore, or $1.65 billion.

Similarly, in the case of Adani Green Energy Ltd., the previous acquisition was at ₹504 per share and Wednesday's purchase was at ₹920. The 6.32% holding is now worth ₹9,600 crore, or $1.17 billion.

In May, boards of Adani Enterprises Ltd. and electricity transmission company Adani Transmission Ltd. approved raising up to ₹21,000 crore (over $2.5 billion) through share sales to qualified institutional investors.

This comes after Adani Enterprises was forced to abort a ₹20,000 crore follow-on public offering (FPO) in the wake of the Hindenburg report.

The offer was fully subscribed but the company returned the money to subscribers. The sources said the company stock which was offered in the price range of ₹3,112 to ₹3,276 in the FPO is now available at a much lower price.

The funds that Adani Group is raising will be used to pare debt as well as fund the group's expansion projects.

The sources said GQG's bet on Adani was primarily because of the conglomerate emerging as the largest and fastest-growing critical infrastructure developer. Adani portfolio offers a one-stop play for India's growing infrastructure theme, with no equivalent alternative.

The group's flagship and incubator Adani Enterprises Ltd. is developing businesses like airports, roads (transport and logistics), data centres, copper and green hydrogen, which could lead to massive value unlocking over the next 5 to 15 years for its investors, they said.

Its incubator model has a 100% success rate of creating unicorns and has built unicorns like Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Adani Ports & SEZ. The combined market capitalisation of these four companies alone stands at $62 billion - almost twice that of the incubator.

The management in the recent past has said that they will be separately listing airports and road businesses in the next 3-4 years.

Adani Green has emerged as the largest and fastest-growing renewable energy player in India. Its green capacities have grown at 33% CAGR over the past five years, outpacing the industry average of 15%.

Currently, the size of its renewable energy portfolio stands at 20.4 GW (8.2 GW operational and another 12,2 GW under construction and near construction projects). It is targeting a 45 GW portfolio by 2030.