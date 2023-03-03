GQG investment in Adani stocks lift market sentiment, indices gain more than 1.5%

March 03, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - MUMBAI

Equity market key benchmark indices on Friday surged more than 1.5% following reports of foreign investment in Adani group stocks and owing to ‘strong’ buying by FIIs, analysts said.

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 899.62 points, or 1.53%, to 59,808.97. The top Sensex gainers included State Bank of India (5.11%), Bharti Airtel (3.30%), Reliance (2.46%), ITC (2.42%) and Tata Steel (2.20%).

The NSE Nifty-50 index too surged 272.45 points, or 1.57%, to close at 17,594.35. The top Nifty-50 gainers include Adani Enterprises (16.60%), Adani Power (9.76%), State Bank of India (5.11%) and Bharti Airtel (3.28%). “The market had more reasons to cheer on Friday than to worry about concerns regarding inflation. PSU banks led the sectoral rally as reports of foreign investments in Adani stocks helped the sector in recouping the dampened sentiments,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.

“The sentiment was further lightened as FIIs turned in strong buyers. Positive global sentiments also played a vital role in uplifting the market, as a Fed official commented on a favourable level of rate hike in the next meeting,” he added.

“After the near $2 billion investment by GQG partners in Adani Group, the stock market has heaved a sigh of relief, creating a kind of floor for Adani group stocks since a Marquee investor has invested in them at these prices,” said Naveen Kulkarni, Chief Investment Officer, Axis Securities.

“Also, promoters can use the money raised through the transaction to infuse capital in any group company requiring the funds through warrants, rights issues, or any other instrument. This development will also lead to a better sentiment for the market and increase retail participation, which was down due to uncertainty,” he added. He said the investment in Adani should support the banks, especially PSU banks, which were hammered earlier, despite good performance due to fear of their exposure to the Adani group.