Goyal urges film industry to self regulate

11 July 2020 22:41 IST

The film industry should come together and work as one to show that by self regulation they can “maintain high cultural and traditional ethos” of the country, particularly on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said during a FICCI Frames event on Saturday.

He said while industry representatives spoke about proliferation of screens, filmmakers did not pay heed to requests from cinema halls, which are shut due to COVID-19, to not release films on OTT platforms.

“This is another example of the industry which is not really in unison. Now how do you expect the investments to flow into cinema halls, into multiplexes, if the new way is giving out films directly on to OTTs?” Mr. Goyal asked.

