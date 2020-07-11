Business

Goyal urges film industry to self regulate

The film industry should come together and work as one to show that by self regulation they can “maintain high cultural and traditional ethos” of the country, particularly on OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said during a FICCI Frames event on Saturday.

He said while industry representatives spoke about proliferation of screens, filmmakers did not pay heed to requests from cinema halls, which are shut due to COVID-19, to not release films on OTT platforms.

“This is another example of the industry which is not really in unison. Now how do you expect the investments to flow into cinema halls, into multiplexes, if the new way is giving out films directly on to OTTs?” Mr. Goyal asked.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 11, 2020 10:45:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/goyal-urges-film-industry-to-self-regulate/article32053651.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY