Goyal to hold meet on high cotton prices

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry and Textiles Piyush Goyal will hold a meeting with stakeholders of the cotton textiles value chain on Wednesday in New Delhi.

According to Textiles Secretary Upendra Prasad Singh, the Minister has planned a meeting with all stakeholders of the cotton textile sector to discuss the issue of high cotton and yarn prices, the measures that can be taken, etc. “Any decision can be taken only after the meeting,” he said.

Some of the textile clusters in Tamil Nadu, including Tiruppur, plan to go on two day strike on May 16 and 17 demanding measures to control cotton and yarn prices.