Goyal co-chairs India-Canada ministerial trade talks

May 08, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Piyush Goyal | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal co-chaired the sixth India-Canada Ministerial Dialogue on Trade and Investment with Canada’s Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development Mary Ng, in Ottawa on Monday. Apart from a review of the bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement negotiations, the two ministers also discussed trade ties, investment promotion and co-operation as well as critical minerals for green transition efforts. 

