ADVERTISEMENT

Goyal asks jewellers to hallmark precious stone jewellery

March 15, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - MUMBAI

Lalatendu Mishra
Lalatendu Mishra

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the gem and jewellery industry must consider hallmarking of precious stones jewellery studded with emerald, rubies and sapphires. Speaking on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day, he said that the government was able to successfully implement hallmarking of gold jewellery even though it was notified more than two decades ago.

Mr. Goyal said that 50 hallmarking centres should come up across India for precious stone jewellery. He was speaking at the commencement ceremony of Bharat Ratnam mega Common Facility Centre (CFC) for the gem and jewellery industry situated in SEEPZ SEZ, Mumbai.

Talking about hallmarking of precious stone jewellery, Mr. Goyal said that the certification body BIS would fund such hallmarking centres so that they could have the latest world-class testing equipment and machines. Earlier, on January 12, the Mega CFC was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Mumbai.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Set up in public private participation mode with the intention to benefit MSMEs and small and medium goldsmiths, Bharat Ratnam, India’s first Mega CFC, will provide support for designing and manufacturing of gem and jewellery products. 

It will enhance the existing quality, productivity, skill of manpower, domestic R&D, technological advancement and cost competitiveness.  It will also include a training centre for imparting skill development courses to 146 youth to begin with and developing skilled manpower for the industry.

The Mega CFC, on a 1.15 lakh square feet built-up area, encompasses basement, ground, and six floors, providing ample space for various operations and activities. Specifically, the first three floors house advanced technologies, while the fourth floor is dedicated to training workers. 

Additionally, the fifth floor serves as a hub for buyer-seller meets, fostering global connections, and the sixth floor operates as a convention centre for symposiums throughout the year, providing entrepreneurs access to valuable knowledge and networking opportunities.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US