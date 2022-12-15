Govt.'s share sale in IRCTC oversubscribed, investors put in bids worth₹3,800 crore

December 15, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - New Delhi

As much as 10% of the issue is reserved for retail investors, for whom bidding would open on Friday

PTI

The government holds 67.40% stake in IRCTC.. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The sale of government's up to 5% stake in IRCTC got oversubscribed on the first day of the offer, with institutional investors putting in bids worth ₹3,800 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the two-day offer-for-sale (OFS), the government is selling 4 crore shares, or 5% stake, in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) at a floor price of ₹680 a share.

The OFS consists of base issue size of 2 crore shares, or 2.5% stake, with an option to retain over-subscription of similar amount.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As much as 10% of the issue is reserved for retail investors, for whom bidding would open on Friday.

On Thursday, bids for over 5.55 crore shares, representing 3.08 times the base issue size of 1.80 crore shares were put in by institutional investors. Calculated on the basis of the floor price, the bids would be valued at about ₹3,800 crore.

Shares of IRCTC settled at ₹689.20 apiece, down 6.19% over the previous close on the BSE. During the day, the scrip touched a low of ₹687, but held above the OFS floor price of Rs 680.

The floor price was at a discount of 7% over Wednesday's closing price of ₹734.70.

The government holds 67.40% stake in IRCTC.

Proceeds from IRCTC OFS will add to the disinvestment kitty of the government, which has already raised ₹28,383 crore from CPSE stake sale so far this fiscal year against the full year budget target of ₹65,000 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US