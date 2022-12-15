  1. EPaper
Govt.'s share sale in IRCTC oversubscribed, investors put in bids worth₹3,800 crore

As much as 10% of the issue is reserved for retail investors, for whom bidding would open on Friday

December 15, 2022 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The government holds 67.40% stake in IRCTC.. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The sale of government's up to 5% stake in IRCTC got oversubscribed on the first day of the offer, with institutional investors putting in bids worth ₹3,800 crore.

In the two-day offer-for-sale (OFS), the government is selling 4 crore shares, or 5% stake, in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) at a floor price of ₹680 a share.

The OFS consists of base issue size of 2 crore shares, or 2.5% stake, with an option to retain over-subscription of similar amount.

As much as 10% of the issue is reserved for retail investors, for whom bidding would open on Friday.

On Thursday, bids for over 5.55 crore shares, representing 3.08 times the base issue size of 1.80 crore shares were put in by institutional investors. Calculated on the basis of the floor price, the bids would be valued at about ₹3,800 crore.

Shares of IRCTC settled at ₹689.20 apiece, down 6.19% over the previous close on the BSE. During the day, the scrip touched a low of ₹687, but held above the OFS floor price of Rs 680.

The floor price was at a discount of 7% over Wednesday's closing price of ₹734.70.

The government holds 67.40% stake in IRCTC.

Proceeds from IRCTC OFS will add to the disinvestment kitty of the government, which has already raised ₹28,383 crore from CPSE stake sale so far this fiscal year against the full year budget target of ₹65,000 crore.

