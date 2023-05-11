ADVERTISEMENT

Govt waives duty and agri cess on crude soyabean, sunflower oil imports till June 30

May 11, 2023 01:48 pm | Updated 01:53 pm IST - New Delhi

Importers holding TRQ (Tariff Rate Quota) licence have received an exemption on imports of crude soyabean and sunflower oil from basic custom duty and agriculture infrastructure and development cess till June 30.

PTI

The Finance Ministry has exempted imports of crude soyabean and sunflower oil from basic customs duty and agriculture infrastructure and development cess till June 30, subject to certain conditions.

The duty exemption is applicable only for importers holding TRQ licence for 2022-23 fiscal.

Under TRQ, a certain volume of imports are allowed at relatively low tariffs. Once the volume limit is reached, a higher tariff applies to additional imports. TRQ is allotted to importers by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Organic fertiliser lab inaugurated at College of Agriculture at Vellayani

Through a notification, the Finance Ministry allowed imports of crude soyabean oil and crude sunflower oil at zero basic customs duty and zero AIDC for TRQ licence holders for FY23 up to the June 30, 2023.

‘’This notification shall come into force on the 11th day of May, 2023, and nothing contained in this notification shall apply after the 30th of June, 2023,’‘ the ministry said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US