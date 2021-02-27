Business

‘Govt. vendors may use only parts, inputs from China’

The government has placed curbs on the procurement of finished goods from China by firms supplying goods and services under the public procurement system, while allowing the use of Chinese raw material or components without prior permission.

“A bidder is permitted to procure raw material, components, sub-assemblies, etc. from the vendors from such countries which shares a land border,” the Department of Expenditure in the Finance Ministry has said in a memo, arguing that such procurement cannot be equated with sub-contracting.

Last July, the government had altered its public procurement norms to ensure that contractors executing works and turnkey projects do not sub-contract any work to players from ‘a country sharing a land border with India’ unless the proposed sub-contractor was registered with the Indian government.

A registration committee had been set up by the Department for Promotion of Investment and Internal Trade under the Commerce and Industry Ministry to deal with such proposals. However, no explicit restriction had been placed on successful bidders in public procurement of goods and services, on sourcing their deliverables from countries such as China.

‘Rebooting approvals’

Now, vendors proposing to source finished goods from Chinese suppliers will need to seek registration with the committee.

The development assumes significance at a time the government is considering rebooting approvals for China-related investment proposals following the disengagement at the Indo-Chinese border after an extended period of tension.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2021 10:43:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/govt-vendors-may-use-only-parts-inputs-from-china/article33950925.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY