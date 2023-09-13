Govt. to hold more talks on draft tea, spice bills

September 13, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - COONOOR

The government has to hold more consultations with the stakeholders to finalise the draft bills for tea and spices, Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Additional Secretary of Ministry of Commerce and Industry, said here on Wednesday.

He told The Hindu on the sidelines of the annual conference of the United Planters Association of Southern India (UPASI), “We have had consultations on coffee and rubber bills (Coffee (Promotion and Development) Bill and The Rubber (Promotion and Development) Bill, 2023). Whatever changes suggested have been added in the draft bills. The government should take the final decision.”

While the ongoing schemes continue with financial allocations for plantation commodities, the revised schemes are under consideration of the government. These will be finalised after consultations with related departments. When approved, these will address the current issues faced by the sectors and give thrust to value addition of the commodities, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, speaking at a panel discussion, he urged the plantation commodity boards to have larger consultations with industry and structured discussions on the issues affecting each plantation sector. Almost 70 % of the coffee produced in the country is exported and shipment of spices and value-added spice products is almost $4 billion and on the rise. However, India’s share in the global tea market has reduced over the years, he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT