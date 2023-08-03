Govt. stays guarded over prices even as core inflation softens

August 03, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - NEW DELHI

While overall price stability has likely been restored in the economy with core inflation softening to a three-year low in the first quarter of 2023-24, the food inflation spike in June due to higher prices for vegetables, fruit and pulses underscores the need for a guarded approach, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

“As inflation has been reined in only recently while threats of supply-side shocks, including El Nino, persist, the Reserve Bank of India and the government continue to be guarded for appropriate and timely policy response,” the ministry said in its monthly economic review for June.

“The progress in establishing price stability is not transient, as the decline in inflation is backed by softening of international prices of several commodities... [yet] the inflation levels for the advanced economies are still higher than their respective target levels, as core inflation remains sticky,” the ministry noted, underlining the contrast with India’s softening price gains in non-food, non-energy items.

“The strengthening macroeconomic stability in India appears to have already begun securing the growth trajectory of the Indian economy,” the ministry said, referring to the International Monetary Fund last month raising its 2023-24 GDP growth projection for India to 6.1%, from the 5.9% pace it had forecast in April.

However, “negative cross-border spillovers and adverse global developments can act anytime as a deterrent to achieving the potential high growth path in the current financial year,” the ministry concluded.

