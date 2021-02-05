Govt. set to decriminalise LLPA offences

NEW DELHI

05 February 2021 03:03 IST

The Corporate Affairs Ministry on Wednesday said it plans to decriminalise 12 offences as well as omit a provision entailing criminal liability under the Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) Act, 2008, for greater ease of doing business for law-abiding LLPs.

“An exercise was undertaken to identify those provisions of the LLP Act, violations of which do not result in injury to the public interest but are presently criminal in nature with fine as well as punishment after conviction being provided for in the Act,” according to an official release.

Advertising

Advertising