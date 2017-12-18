Govt. seeks nod for extra ₹66,113 cr. outlay

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday moved the second batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2017-18 in the Lok Sabha, seeking approval for an additional expenditure of ₹66,113 crore, including big-ticket spending plans on urea and highways.

“Approval of the Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of ₹66,113.34 crore,” the Demand for Grants document said. “Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to ₹33,379.99 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the Ministries/Departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to ₹32,732.05 crore.”

Major spending heads include ₹20,532.5 crore by the Department of Fertilizer to clear the liabilities towards the Urea Freight Subsidy, and to write off the loans and interest of three PSUs, namlys, Fertiliser Corporation of India (₹10,643.75 crore), Hindustan Fertilisers Corp. (₹9,079.49 crore) and Brahmaputra Valley Fertiliser Corp. (₹809.26 crore).

Another major expenditure head is the ₹15,908.45 crore by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for various highway projects. Other expenditures include ₹1,033.8 crore towards grants for creation of capital assets and subsidies for the Saubhagya Scheme and ₹3,594.57 crore for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

The Ministry of Finance has requested ₹960.06 crore “for establishment related expenditure including payment of advance user charges to GSTN (Goods and Services Tax Network) and information technology”.