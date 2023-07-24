Govt ratifies 8.15% interest rate on Employees Provident Fund for 2022-23

July 24, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - New Delhi

The government has ratified the rate of interest at 8.15% rate on deposits under the Employees Provident Fund scheme for the financial year 2022-23.

Retirement fund body EPFO on March 28, 2023, had marginally raised the interest rate on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits to 8.15% for 2022-23 for its over six crore subscribers.

As per an official order issued on July 24, the EPFO has asked the filed offices for crediting the interest at 8.15% on EPF for 2022-23 into the accounts of members.

The order came after the Finance Ministry's concurrence to the EPF rate of interest approved by EPFO trustees earlier in March this year.

Now the EPFO field offices will start the process of crediting the internet into subscribers' accounts.

In March 2022, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation had reduced the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2021-22 to a four-decade low of 8.10 per cent from 8.5% in 2020-21.

This was the lowest since 1977-78, when the EPF interest rate stood at 8%.