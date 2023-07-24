HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt ratifies 8.15% interest rate on Employees Provident Fund for 2022-23

As per an official order issued on July 24, the EPFO has asked the filed offices for crediting the interest at 8.15% on EPF for 2022-23 into the accounts of members

July 24, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The government has ratified the rate of interest at 8.15% rate on deposits under the Employees Provident Fund scheme for the financial year 2022-23.

The government has ratified the rate of interest at 8.15% rate on deposits under the Employees Provident Fund scheme for the financial year 2022-23.

The government has ratified the rate of interest at 8.15% rate on deposits under the Employees Provident Fund scheme for the financial year 2022-23.

Retirement fund body EPFO on March 28, 2023, had marginally raised the interest rate on employees' provident fund (EPF) deposits to 8.15% for 2022-23 for its over six crore subscribers.

As per an official order issued on July 24, the EPFO has asked the filed offices for crediting the interest at 8.15% on EPF for 2022-23 into the accounts of members.

The order came after the Finance Ministry's concurrence to the EPF rate of interest approved by EPFO trustees earlier in March this year.

Now the EPFO field offices will start the process of crediting the internet into subscribers' accounts.

In March 2022, Employees' Provident Fund Organisation had reduced the interest rate on EPF deposits for 2021-22 to a four-decade low of 8.10 per cent from 8.5% in 2020-21.

This was the lowest since 1977-78, when the EPF interest rate stood at 8%.

Related Topics

finance (general) / business (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.