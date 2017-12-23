Govt. pushes deadline for MRP display

The government has allowed companies, till March 2018, to paste price stickers on unsold packaged products to reflect new MRP post GST, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said.

After the Goods and Services Tax (GST) came into effect from July 1, companies were asked to use stickers on unsold packaged commodities to display new maximum retail price (MRP) till September, which was later extended till December.

When rates of about 200 items were cut in mid-November, the Ministry permitted companies to paste additional stickers under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011.