ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. plays angel on start-up tax

May 19, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

 

The government on Friday proposed changes to the angel tax introduced in the Budget on start-up investments from non-resident investors at a premium over their fair market value (FMV), and said investors like banks, insurers, sovereign wealth funds and SEBI-registered FPIs may be exempt from the tax. 

In a bid to assuage industry concerns, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) also said that Rule 11UA under the Income Tax Act, that currently prescribes only two valuation methods for valuing shares for resident investors, would be amended to include five more valuation methods for non-resident investors.  

Any valuation report from merchant bankers submitted not over 90 days prior to the investments in question would be accepted by the revenue department, with a 10% “safe harbour” variation permissible “on account of forex fluctuations, bidding processes and variations in other economic indicators”, the CBDT said. Draft rules to this effect would be shared for public comments for 10 days, it added. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

For investments from non-resident entities notified by the government,  the price of the equity shares corresponding to such consideration may be taken as their  fair market value (FMV) for resident and non-resident investors, provided that the FMV does not exceed the aggregate consideration received from the notified entity, and the funds are remitted within 90 days of the issuance of shares. 

“On similar lines, price matching for resident and non-resident investors would be available with reference to investment by Venture Capital Funds or Specified Funds,” the CBDT said. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US