Govt. plays angel on start-up tax

May 19, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The government on Friday proposed changes to the angel tax introduced in the Budget on start-up investments from non-resident investors at a premium over their fair market value (FMV), and said investors like banks, insurers, sovereign wealth funds and SEBI-registered FPIs may be exempt from the tax.

In a bid to assuage industry concerns, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) also said that Rule 11UA under the Income Tax Act, that currently prescribes only two valuation methods for valuing shares for resident investors, would be amended to include five more valuation methods for non-resident investors.

Any valuation report from merchant bankers submitted not over 90 days prior to the investments in question would be accepted by the revenue department, with a 10% “safe harbour” variation permissible “on account of forex fluctuations, bidding processes and variations in other economic indicators”, the CBDT said. Draft rules to this effect would be shared for public comments for 10 days, it added.

For investments from non-resident entities notified by the government, the price of the equity shares corresponding to such consideration may be taken as their fair market value (FMV) for resident and non-resident investors, provided that the FMV does not exceed the aggregate consideration received from the notified entity, and the funds are remitted within 90 days of the issuance of shares.

“On similar lines, price matching for resident and non-resident investors would be available with reference to investment by Venture Capital Funds or Specified Funds,” the CBDT said.