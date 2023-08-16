HamberMenu
Govt planning to sell IRFC shares via OFS: official

The government currently holds an 86.36% stake in the financing arm of the Indian Railways

August 16, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
 IRFC reported a net profit of ₹1,557 crore in the quarter ended June, down 6% from ₹1,660 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.  

 IRFC reported a net profit of ₹1,557 crore in the quarter ended June, down 6% from ₹1,660 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.   | Photo Credit: MUSTAFAH KK

The government is planning to sell a part of its holding in State-owned Indian Railway Finance Corp (IRFC) through an offer for sale (OFS) in the current fiscal, an official said on Wednesday.

The government currently holds an 86.36% stake in the financing arm of the Indian Railways.

The official said that an inter-ministerial group (IMG) comprising senior officers from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) and the Railways Ministry has started consultations to decide on the quantum of stake dilution.

To make the central public sector enterprise compliant to Sebi's minimum public shareholding (MPS) norm, the government has to dilute 11.36 per cent stake in IRFC.

As per MPS norm, a listed entity must have a minimum public float of 25% within five years of listing.

"We are assessing investor appetite before deciding on the quantum of dilution," the official told PTI.

At the current market price, a sale of 11.36% would fetch the government around ₹7,600 crore.

The government had listed IRFC on stock exchanges in January 2021. The share sale consisted of fresh issue of shares by the company and an additional 4.55% stake dilution by the government.

IRFC reported a net profit of ₹1,557 crore in the quarter ended June, down 6% from ₹1,660 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Shares of the company hit its lifetime high of ₹52.70 in early trade on Wednesday. The share price has risen 38% this month.

