Govt. permits exports of surgical masks

The Centre on Tuesday permitted the exports of two-ply and three-ply surgical masks, though with quota restrictions.

In a notification dated July 28, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said two-ply and three-ply surgical masks can be exported with a monthly quota of four crore pieces. Medical goggles can also be exported, restricted to a monthly quota of 20 lakh units. Face shields can also be exported with restrictions. The masks and goggles have been moved from prohibited for exports category to restricted category.

Chairman of the Apparel Export Promotion Council, A. Sakthivel said the move will extend tremendous support to the domestic industry.