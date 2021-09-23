Business

Govt. notifies SEIS rates for 2019-20, sets ceiling

Bringing some relief to services exporters, the government on Thursday notified the benefits to be given for exports undertaken in 2019-20, but capped entitlements at ₹5 crore per exporter under the Service Exports from India Scheme (SEIS).

The flow of SEIS benefits from 2018-19 and 2019-20 will ease the credit burden of such firms, especially for players in the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors that have been hit hardest in the pandemic.

However, the ₹5-crore ceiling needs a rethink, exporters said. “The service-export industry was waiting for the rates to be notified for SEIS benefit since a long time,” said Abhishek Jain, tax partner at EY, adding the value cap ‘seems to be quite upsetting’ for the industry.

FIEO president A Sakthivel said the exporters’ body would take up the issue of cap with the government.

“Services sectors have been impacted much during the pandemic and require a little more support,” he told The Hindu.


