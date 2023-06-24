HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. nod to hike in wage of Coal India non-executive employees

June 24, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI

The Coal Ministry has said it approved a wage revision agreement that was reached with trade unions for non-executive employees of Coal India Limited.

The agreement provides for 19% of minimum guaranteed benefit from July 1, 2021, on emoluments – basic, Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA), Special Dearness Allowance (SDA) and attendance bonus – besides a 25% increase in allowances.

In a communication to Coal India, the Ministry said, “The MoA (memorandum of agreement) for NCWA-XI as signed by Coal India Limited, Singareni Collieries Company Limited and trade union representatives, has been confirmed.”

The agreement was reached in May by the Joint Bipartite Committee for the Coal Industry (JBCCI)-XI consisting of representatives of CIL management, Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), five central trade unions – BMS, HMS, AITUC, CITU and Indian National Mine Workers’ Federation (INMF).

The agreement will benefit about 2.81 lakh employees of CIL & SCCL who were on the rolls of the company as on July 1, 2021.

CIL has made a provision of ₹9,252.24 crore for a period of 21 months effective July 1, 2021, to March 31, 2023, for this effect. The company’s net profit declined 18% to ₹5,528 crore in Q4 of FY 2023 due to increased provisions towards wages.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.