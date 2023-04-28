ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. names Siddhartha Mohanty as LIC chairperson and first CEO

April 28, 2023 11:24 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - MUMBAI

Company veteran will become the insurer’s maiden chief executive at a time when it has to cope with intensified market competition and heightened shareholder scrutiny after it went public last year

The Hindu Bureau

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) on Friday approved the proposal of the Department of Financial Services for the appointment of Siddhartha Mohanty, Managing Director (MD) and interim chairperson, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) as Chairperson till June 29, 2024.

Thereafter, Mr. Mohanty has been named as Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director till June 7, .2025, i.e. up to the date of his attaining the age of 62 years, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, in the pay scale of ₹2,25,000 (fixed).

Mr. Mohanty, a veteran of the company, which listed in May last year in India’s biggest initial public offering, will lead LIC at a time when the country’s largest insurer has to learn to conduct its business as a publicly owned company that will be answerable to shareholders for its profitability and deployment of funds under management.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Competition from private insurers has also intensified in recent years and the new CEO will also have to guard against any adverse fallout from recent controversies such as its investments in the Adani group of companies and ensure adequate oversight of its employees after SEBI this week barred an individual working at the insurer’s investment department employee from the securities market for front-running trades in LIC.

The insurer’s total assets under management (AUM) as on December 31, 2022, were ₹44.35 lakh crore, a 10.5% year-on-year increase from ₹40.1 lakh crore on December 31, 2021..

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US