Govt. makes a push for e-commerce exports 

December 28, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - New Delhi

The government has decided to extend benefits under the Remissions of Duties and Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) scheme for shipments sent abroad via courier or e-commerce channels from sectors like gems and jewellery, pharma, leather, textiles and handicrafts, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Thursday.

“To enable the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises to get RoDTEP benefits, particularly for exports through courier and e-commerce route, the government will extend it to certain products, which could help exports from MSMEs of anywhere between one billion to two billion dollars a year,” the Minister said, adding that a notification for this will be issued next week.

Director General of Foreign Trade Santosh K. Sarangi pointed out that the biggest beneficiary of cross- border e-commerce until now has been China, which has used it to go beyond B2B commerce and directly reach consumers in overseas markets. “It is estimated that China’s cross border e-commerce is to the tune of $300-350 billion. India has a huge potential for doing this too with its wide variety of products,” he said.

The Commerce Ministry is also working with the Department of Revenue to set up special e-commerce export zones to speed up customs clearances for couriered goods and the latter has indicated it is open to lifting value-based restrictions on shipments through courier or postal services from the current limit of ₹5 lakh. Talks are also underway with the Reserve Bank of India to relax its 270-day limit for realising export proceeds for overseas e-commerce-driven sales by MSMEs.